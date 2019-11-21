Woman struck by semi-trailer truck on I-95 in Md.

Maryland State Police said the woman was struck as she was walking along I-95 near Maryland Route 198 in Laurel.

A woman whose body was found along the side of the road on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Thursday had been struck by a semi-trailer truck that fled the scene of the crash, authorities said

Maryland State Police said the woman was struck as she was walking along I-95 near Maryland Route 198 in Laurel. It’s unclear why she was in the roadway at the time she was hit.

Authorities have not yet released her identity.

From the debris left behind, investigators determined the truck is a Freightliner Cascadia, and that it continued traveling northbound on I-95.

Another driver called police shortly after 7:30 a.m. after seeing the woman’s body on the shoulder in the grassy area of the highway.

Emergency crews declared the woman dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and state troopers are still investigating the crash.

The two right lanes of northbound I-95 near where the woman’s body was found were closed were closed for several hours Thursday as authorities investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-2101.

Below is a map showing the general location where the woman’s body was found:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.