Police: 3 wanted for package thefts from Prince George’s Co. porches

Police are looking for three people in connection with the thefts of more than a dozen packages in Prince George's County, Maryland, last month.

Police are looking for three people in connection with the thefts of more than a dozen packages in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last month.

Police said the “porch pirates” took the packages from houses in District Heights, Suitland and Upper Marlboro, between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22.

They are looking for the suspects who have been identified as Terron Kearney, 19, of Northeast D.C.; Evelyn Eastman, 24, of no fixed address; and Brian Lindsay, 31, of Southeast D.C.

Many of the thefts were caught on home surveillance videos, with one video showing two of the suspects grabbing a huge box off a porch and stuffing it into the trunk of an SUV.

Maj. Sunny Mrotek, of Prince George’s County police’s Regional Investigation Division, said in a statement that identifying the suspects required hundreds of hours of police work; and he thanked the people who provided videos and photos of the suspects, which he said was “paramount to closing these cases.”

Investigators think the same people may have taken more packages. If you had one stolen recently and have not reported it, police want to hear from you.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call (301) 868-8773.

Below is a video of the suspects.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.