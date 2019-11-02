2 children hurt after car runs into creek in Prince George’s County

Two children were injured Saturday night in a crash involving a single car in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The car, traveling down US-50 eastbound near Landover Road, went off the roadway and ran into a creek.

The two kids were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One adult was taken to the hospital as well with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials say a water rescue was not necessary. It’s unclear what caused the car to go off the road.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

