Service restored on MARC Camden Line after teenager was struck by a train

MARC’s Camden Line has been suspended during Monday’s afternoon rush.

A boy has serious injuries that are not life-threatening after he was struck by a train while crossing the tracks in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

MARC’s Camden Line was suspended during the Monday afternoon rush hour because of police activity after a report that someone was hit by a train at about 5 p.m. near Laurel, Maryland. The Maryland Department of Transportation cleared the scene as of 6:30 p.m., and trains are moving with residual delays and some cancellations.

Prince George’s police said they had received reports that a child had been hit by a train. MTA said that seven people were trying to cross the train tracks, and one person was struck. Prince George’s County police said the victim was a teenager.

The MTA added that Camden Line tickets are honored on the Penn Line, but that there is no shuttle service between Camden Line and Penn Line stations except for the Light Rail Penn-Camden Line shuttle.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

