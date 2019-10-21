Man fatally shot in Prince George’s County

A man was found fatally shot in a parking lot in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday night.

Prince George’s County police responded to a shooting call, near the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court in District Heights. Around 7 p.m., police arrived at the scene and discovered a man lying wounded in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

He appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to a hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

At this time, police haven’t identified any suspects or a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

