Prince George’s Co. police officer charged in domestic-related assault faces suspension

A Prince George’s County police officer accused of assaulting his girlfriend while he was off duty Tuesday night in Laurel, Maryland, has been charged, and the department will suspend him without pay.

Cpl. Steven Davis, who has been with the department for seven years, faces multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

“When I was made aware of this arrest, the officer’s police powers were immediately suspended,” said Prince George’s County police Chief Hank Stawinski in a statement Wednesday. He called the charges against Davis “deeply disturbing.”

Davis is assigned to the department’s bureau of patrol.

In another statement, Anne Arundel County police laid out some of the details of the assault. They said Prince George’s County police called them about the assault around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Davis’ girlfriend told Prince George’s County police that she had been assaulted in the officer’s Laurel home. Davis allegedly head-butted the victim, bit her and hit her with a firearm, police said, and he is also accused of making death threats while holding a loaded gun.

The victim had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Davis was arrested in his home Tuesday night.

“To the victims of domestic violence, I urge you to speak out. We will listen, we will act, and those responsible will be brought to justice,” Stawinski said.

There is also an administrative investigation from the internal affairs division.

Anyone with any information about this case can call Anne Arundel County police at (410) 222-6155, or the tip line (410) 222-4700.

