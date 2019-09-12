Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police are looking for a suspect following a shooting involving officers and a car chase that ended in Howard County, Maryland.

The suspect is 20-year-old Alpha Mansaray, of Savage, Maryland, and police believe that he is involved in the distribution of drugs, police Chief Hank Stawinski said during a news conference.

At around 3:05 p.m., members of the special assignment team were using surveillance techniques in the area of Shiloh Court in Laurel, according to FOX 5.

A uniformed officer in a marked car approached the suspect. Stawinski said the suspect put his vehicle in drive, and “the officer perceived” that Mansaray was trying to hit him, so he discharged his weapon.

Preliminary information indicated that the officer discharged four rounds, Stawinski said.

Mansaray fled in his vehicle going the opposite direction with a second police car following him. They were met with marked police vehicles.

The suspect then tried to make a hard left turn, but there was not enough room on the road. He struck the police car that was behind him that was also trying to turn. At this point, at least two other officers discharged their weapons, Stawinski said.

A short chase ensued between the suspect and two other police cars that traveled through Anne Arundel County and Howard County, where police lost sight of the suspect vehicle and stopped their pursuit.

Police have recovered the suspect vehicle, where they found broken windows and a small amount of blood inside. Stawinski said the amount of blood is “not consistent with a gunshot injury at this point.”

Police are checking hospitals for reports of anyone with injury similar to what can be expected with a gunshot wound.

Mansaray is wanted on a prior warrant, Stawinski said.

