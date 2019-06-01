Man dead, another wounded from gunfire in Prince George’s County

Prince George's County police came across a sedan idling in a Rochelle Avenue parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday during an area check.

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after both were found suffering from gunshot wounds in District Heights, Maryland.

Officers found the men, both adults, had sustained gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials had not released the identity of either victim as of Saturday morning.

An investigation continues, and anyone with information to help establish suspects or motive are asked to contact the Prince George’s County crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

PRELIM: At approximately 1:30 am patrol officers were conducting an area check when they discovered a sedan idling in the parking lot with 2 adult male shooting victims inside. 1 was pronounced dead on scene, the other transported to the hospital. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 1, 2019

