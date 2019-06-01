202
Man dead, another wounded from gunfire in Prince George’s County

By Teddy Gelman June 1, 2019 6:27 am 06/01/2019 06:27am
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after both were found suffering from gunshot wounds in District Heights, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police came across a sedan idling in a Rochell Avenue parking lot around 1:30 a.m. Saturday during an area check.

Officers found the men, both adults, had sustained gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials had not released the identity of either victim as of Saturday morning.

An investigation continues, and anyone with information to help establish suspects or motive are asked to contact the Prince George’s County crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

