Man shot, killed at Glenarden Community Center

Hallie Mellendorf

September 4, 2019, 3:25 AM

A man was shot to death at Glenarden Community Center in Glenarden, Maryland, Tuesday night.

Police were called to the community center around 9 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived on the scene, they found the man outside and unconscious, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers performed CPR and the man was later transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is being investigated by the homicide division of Prince George’s County police.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred:

