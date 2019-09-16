Man dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man has died following a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Monday night.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a call about gunfire in Coral Hills at the intersection of Nova Avenue and Byers Street around 9 p.m.

They found a man who was unresponsive and had trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to establish a motive and suspect, and they ask anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of where the incident occurred.

