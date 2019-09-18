Bowie man identified as pedestrian killed in Glenn Dale

Police identified the man killed crossing Annapolis Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Tuesday as Donald Charles King of Bowie.

Prince George’s County police said Donald Charles King of Bowie died at the scene after he was struck by an SUV.

King was not in a crosswalk as he crossed Annapolis Road at Atwell Road at 5:50 a.m., police said.

The driver stayed on the scene.

