Upper Marlboro man arrested after allegedly trying to strangle girlfriend in Delaware

An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, man was arrested in Delaware Monday after allegedly trying to choke his girlfriend with her children in the car.

Delaware State Police say Kyle M. Gibbons, 29, was driving with his girlfriend, 31, and her two kids in Milford, Delaware, on Sunday around 9 p.m. when they got into an argument.

Gibbons then allegedly started to strangle her and wouldn’t let her get out of the vehicle.

He drove her and the children to the children’s father’s house, let them out and left.

Police say Gibbons returned a little while later and tried to break in. Nobody was home at the time.

He kicked in the front door and went inside. Then he damaged the overhead garage door by kicking it.

Authorities found Gibbons in his vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of Bayhealth Sussex.

He was charged with multiple felonies. He faces charges of strangulation, second-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment, criminal mischief and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Gibbons is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $21,000 bond.

