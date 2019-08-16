Police looking for suspect after woman escapes attempted sexual assault in Prince George’s Co.

Police are canvassing after a woman reported she narrowly escaped an attempted sexual assault in the Forestville, Maryland, area earlier this week.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Prince George’s County police said a woman told an officer of the assault near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane.

While she was walking, she said someone she did not know grabbed her and dragged her into a wooded area. He tried to sexually assault her, but she fought back, hitting him several times and causing some injury.

Police said she was able to escape and flag down the officer. That prompted a search with help from a K-9 unit, but the suspect fled and was not found.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was treated and later released, police said.

Detectives started canvassing the area of Walters Lane and Lacona Street on Friday night. They’re hoping people can help them track down the suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male between 27 and 35 years old between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. The suspect had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black cargo pants, black shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about this case can call the county police’s sexual assault unit at (301) 772-4908.

Below is a map of the area where the attempted sexual assault happened.

