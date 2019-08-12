Miguel Angel Solis Gomez, 27, faces multiple charges, including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

A grand jury has indicted a Beltsville, Maryland, man in a head-on collision that killed a Riverdale woman on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop July 7.

Miguel Angel Solis Gomez, 27, faces multiple charges, including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

According to authorities, Gomez had been driving a pickup northbound in the Beltway’s southbound lanes around Lanham, when he collided head-on with Ronet Aching’s vehicle near Maryland Route 450.

Aching, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gomez, who is being held without bond, also faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, gross negligence and driving on a learner’s permit without required supervision.

He is expected to appear in court Aug. 30.

