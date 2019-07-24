Specialty food company lays off 281 in Pr. George’s

DPI Specialty Foods, a Canadian wholesale company with its mid-Atlantic operations based in the D.C. region, is closing its Upper Marlboro facility.

DPI Foods Mid-Atlantic Inc. filed a layoff notice with the Maryland Department of Labor July 22. The terminations are effective Sept. 21. The layoffs do not affect 160 employees of DPI’s other business in the market, DPI Dedicated Logistics, which is a warehouse and storage service with a location in Capitol Heights.

DPI Specialty Foods sells organic, ethnic and other specialty food categories to retail grocery stores. Recently, the company decided to “discontinue retail operations on the East Coast,” hence the closure of its facility at 1000 Prince Georges Boulevard in Upper Marlboro, according to an internal memo CEO Mike Rodrigue wrote that was obtained by grocery industry trade publication Food Trade News.

