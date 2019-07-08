Police ID woman killed in multivehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in an early morning multivehicle crash last week in Beltsville, Maryland, police said in an update Monday.

A 23-year-old woman was killed in an early morning multivehicle crash last week in Beltsville, Maryland, police said.

Nina Carbone was a passenger of a car that crashed into two SUVs on Friday, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Powder Mill Road at Beltsville Drive around 2:05 a.m. Friday for a crash involving three vehicles. Police said that a Toyota Yaris with three passengers was traveling eastbound on Powder Mill Road when it struck an SUV in the back and then hit another SUV.

The Toyota’s driver and the three passengers, including Carbone, were taken to the hospital, and police said the driver and Carbone had life-threatening injuries. Carbone died a few hours later.

The drivers and passengers of the two SUVs did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to identify the Toyota’s driver, and are still investigating why the driver crashed into the SUVs.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (301) 731-4422.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.