7 injured after multivehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Seven people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Friday morning.
The crash happened at Powder Mill Road and Beltsville Drive just before 2:30 a.m.
Two people had to be extricated and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. according to Prince George’s County police. Police said one of those is now in stable condition.
Four others had injuries that were not life-threatening.
One person was transported for evaluation.
All lanes on Powder Mill Road are blocked as police investigate the crash.
Below is a map of where the crash happened.
