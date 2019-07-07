7 injured after multivehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Seven people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving three vehicles on Powder Mill Road in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Friday morning.

The crash happened at Powder Mill Road and Beltsville Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

Two people had to be extricated and suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. according to Prince George’s County police. Police said one of those is now in stable condition.

Four others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

One person was transported for evaluation.

All lanes on Powder Mill Road are blocked as police investigate the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

