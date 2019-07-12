Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'One of a kind':…

‘One of a kind’: Hyattsville native killed in Baltimore shooting remembered by teammates, teachers

John Domen

July 12, 2019, 9:08 AM

Former classmates and teachers of Manuel Luis, 19, gathered Thursday night at Parkdale High School, in Prince George’s County, to remember the student and teammate who was shot to death early Thursday in what the Baltimore police are calling a botched robbery outside his student apartment at Morgan State University.

Luis, a Hyattsville native, played baseball at Parkdale, and athletic director Brian Moore said he last saw Luis a couple of months ago, when he returned to cheer on his former team in the playoffs. Luis was wearing an old varsity letterman jacket on a hot day in May — a jacket Moore said he gave to Luis for all the help he provided over the years.

“He was a baseball player,” said Moore, “but aside from baseball he kind of wanted to be by me and do the sort of day to day operations that an athletic director would have to do. He kind of took it upon himself to proclaim him the ‘student athletic director’.”

He added, “He was just that type of kid who was just helpful. Always had a big smile on his face. He was in the SGA and I’m sure if you polled any of the teachers I’m sure he was the same way in the classroom.”

Luis was, in Moore’s words, “the perfect definition of a student-athlete.” He was also enrolled at Prince George’s Community College, and Moore said Luis would sometimes have to skip baseball games because of classes. “He kind of had to jostle all those outside activities and be a part of an athletic team as well.”

Moore met with some of Luis’ former teammates and coaches Thursday night at school for what he described as a “heavy conversation” as they remembered their former teammate.

“He’s one of a kind. You don’t come across very many Mannys like that,” said Moore. “He was all in for the team; he was all in for his coaches, he was all in for Parkdale. He was just an excellent kid. That’s how I would like to remember him.”

Morgan State officials said Luis was studying business. His car was found outside the security gates of his off-campus student apartment with at least three bullet holes in the doors and windows. Luis was found inside with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Baltimore, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
john domen manuel luis parkdale h

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up