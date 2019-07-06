Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police:…

Prince George’s Co. police: critically missing girl has been found

Hallie Mellendorf

July 17, 2019, 9:55 PM

The 6-year-old girl reported critically missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been found, police said.

Imani Curtis-Winston went missing Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 3900 block of Suitland Road, police tweeted. She was found safe at a friend’s house around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, Imani was playing outside her home when she went missing. Her mother went outside to get her when it began to rain, but Imani was nowhere in sight. Her mother reported her missing to police around 6:40 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
critically missing Imani Curtis-Winston missing child missing girl police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up