Prince George’s Co. police: critically missing girl has been found

Imani Curtis-Winston was last seen at 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of Suitland Road. She was last seen wearing a green top, blue shirt and blue shoes.

The 6-year-old girl reported critically missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been found, police said.

Imani Curtis-Winston went missing Wednesday at 3 p.m. on the 3900 block of Suitland Road, police tweeted. She was found safe at a friend’s house around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, Imani was playing outside her home when she went missing. Her mother went outside to get her when it began to rain, but Imani was nowhere in sight. Her mother reported her missing to police around 6:40 p.m.

Imani has been safely located. Thanks for sharing! https://t.co/Y1Jh7QOtEk — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) July 18, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.