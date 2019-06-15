202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Overturned truck on Inner…

Overturned truck on Inner Loop cleared in Maryland, residual delays remain

By Zeke Hartner June 15, 2019 10:28 am 06/15/2019 10:28am
160 Shares

Local lanes on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop were paralyzed for several hours at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, while police worked to redirect commuters trapped in a miles-long backup that resulted when a tractor trailer overturned and spilled diesel fuel.

A truck overturned after a collision with another vehicle near Exit 2A at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge around 7 a.m. Saturday, blocking all southbound local lanes and ripping through a section of concrete barrier.

Maryland State Police said the crash caused diesel fuel to leak out of the truck’s saddle tanks, requiring a HAZMAT response.

Around 11 a.m., the crash was cleared and all local lanes reopened, allowing traffic to flow once more.

Below is a map of the area. For the latest traffic and road conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Alexandria, VA News Local News Maryland News overturned truck Prince George's County, MD News Virginia News Washington, DC News Washington, DC Traffic woodrow wilson bridge
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

How to blend red, white and blue into your food

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here’s how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!