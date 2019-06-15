Overturned truck on Inner Loop cleared in Maryland, residual delays remain

A tractor trailer carrying diesel fuel overturned on the Capital Beltway, stopping traffic at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge for close to four hours while police and hazmat teams worked to clear the crash.

Local lanes on the Capital Beltway’s Inner Loop were paralyzed for several hours at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, while police worked to redirect commuters trapped in a miles-long backup that resulted when a tractor trailer overturned and spilled diesel fuel.

A truck overturned after a collision with another vehicle near Exit 2A at the Woodrow Wilson Bridge around 7 a.m. Saturday, blocking all southbound local lanes and ripping through a section of concrete barrier.

Maryland State Police said the crash caused diesel fuel to leak out of the truck’s saddle tanks, requiring a HAZMAT response.

Around 11 a.m., the crash was cleared and all local lanes reopened, allowing traffic to flow once more.

