Memorial service planned for Prince George’s County woman found dead in Dominican Republic

A memorial service will be held Monday for a Prince George’s County, Maryland woman who was found dead in her hotel room in the Dominican Republic on May 30, along with her fiancé.

The service for Cynthia Day begins at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden.

Preliminary autopsy reports found that that Day and her fiancé, Nathaniel Holmes, died from organ failure at the Bahia Principe Hotel.

Police say several bottles of medicine to treat high blood pressure were found on the scene. The family intends on performing independent autopsies.

The FBI is investigating their deaths.

Ten Americans have died in the Dominican Republic so far this year.

