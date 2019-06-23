3 firefighters injured, over 60 residents displaced after apartment blaze near National Harbor, Md.

The fire was fully contained around 8:30 p.m., but rescue crews remained to check for additional hot spots, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mike Yourishin said, adding all three floors saw heavy damage and the building suffered a partial roof collapse.
Three firefighters sustained minor burns and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no confirmed reports of injured residents.
61 residents — 39 adults and 22 juveniles — have been displaced and are receiving assistance from both county officials and the capital region Red Cross.
Displaced residents will receive lodging, financial assistance, a small cash grant and toiletry kit, Paul Carden, Red Cross’ regional disaster program officer, told WTOP.
D.C., Alexandria and Fairfax Country firefighters supported their Maryland colleagues. D.C. engines filled in for Prince George’s County first responders as they devoted resources to battling the blaze.
Multiple @AlexandriaVAFD units are still operating on a 2 Alarm apartment fire in Oxin Hill, Maryland. Truck 205 pictured operating its ladderpipe to extinguish remaining hot spots. pic.twitter.com/ohpskobYjC