3 firefighters injured, over 60 residents displaced after apartment blaze near National Harbor, Md.

By H.J. Mai June 23, 2019 5:50 am 06/23/2019 05:50am
The aftermath on Sunday morning of a raging fire in Glassmanor. All three floors of the residential building were heavily damaged, fire officials said, leaving 61 people displaced from over a dozen apartments. (WTOP/John Domen)

Three firefighters sustained injuries and over 60 people were forced to leave their homes following a two-alarm apartment fire in Glassmanor, Maryland on Saturday afternoon.

Around 6:30 p.m., Prince George’s County firefighters responded to a towering fire at a three-story, garden-style apartment building in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace, near National Harbor.

Residents watched as flames engulfed all three floors, gutting much of the building’s interior and sending a smoke plume into the sky that remained visible for hours across much of the area.

WTOP received listener reports of thick, distant smoke from as far away as Northwest D.C. — ten miles from the scene of the inferno.

The fire was fully contained around 8:30 p.m., but rescue crews remained to check for additional hot spots, Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mike Yourishin said, adding all three floors saw heavy damage and the building suffered a partial roof collapse.

Three firefighters sustained minor burns and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. There were no confirmed reports of injured residents.

61 residents — 39 adults and 22 juveniles — have been displaced and are receiving assistance from both county officials and the capital region Red Cross.

Displaced residents will receive lodging, financial assistance, a small cash grant and toiletry kit, Paul Carden, Red Cross’ regional disaster program officer, told WTOP.

D.C., Alexandria and Fairfax Country firefighters supported their Maryland colleagues. D.C. engines filled in for Prince George’s County first responders as they devoted resources to battling the blaze.

WTOP’s John Domen and Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

