Public meeting to kick off search for new Prince George’s Co. school chief

A three-person search committee and representatives from the company conducting the national search for Prince George's County Public Schools will be at the Monday, May 13 hearing.

Prince George’s County is kicking off the formal search for a permanent school chief for the Maryland school system in a public hearing next week.

John Erzen, a spokesman for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, said a three-person search committee and representatives from the company conducting the national search for Prince George’s County Public Schools will be at the Monday, May 13 hearing.

After getting public input, Erzen said the search firm will narrow the field to three candidates for the job of CEO. Those three names will be forwarded to the three-person search committee. That committee will forward its recommendations to the county executive, who has final say on the appointment.

The Prince George’s County school system has an interim CEO. Monica Goldson was appointed after Kevin Maxwell, whose tenure was marred by scandal, left a year ago after negotiating an $800,000 severance package.

Erzen said it’s possible Goldson could be among those considered for the job. But Erzen said it’s too early to say who will ultimately be among the three finalists.

“We have a process here,” Erzen said. “And we want that process to be fair and transparent to everyone.”

The meeting will take place May 13 at Charles Herbert Flowers High School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Erzen said there’s no need to register ahead of time to attend, but anyone who wants to comment at the meeting needs to call the school system to sign up to speak. The number to call is 301-952-4547.

