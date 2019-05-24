Police release sketch of suspect in death of woman in Greenbelt parking lot

Bettie Jenifer, 44, was shot dead in front of about 10 witnesses on May 10 as she walked from the employment agency she owned.

The police have released a sketch of the suspect in the killing of a woman in a Greenbelt, Maryland, parking lot earlier this month.

Greenbelt police said a gunman chased her down in the parking lot, shot her in front of witnesses and ran off.

The police released the sketch Friday. They haven’t named a suspect or a motive yet.

Jenifer married Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh last October. She was still in the process of divorcing Kedrick Jenifer, a convicted Baltimore-area drug dealer serving a 20-year sentence in federal prison, whose house in Bowie she was reportedly living in.

“Our investigators do not believe this was random,” police department spokesman George Mathews told The Associated Press at the time. “It was very brazen – it happened in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.”

