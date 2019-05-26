Baltimore man struck, killed by vehicle in Upper Marlboro

An investigation was ongoing into the fatal collision in the area of U.S. 301 at Md. 4 in Upper Marlboro, Prince George's County, Maryland State Police said.

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Saturday evening.

An investigation into the fatal collision in the area of U.S. 301 at Md. 4 just after 11 p.m. Saturday found that Jewell Reid, 20, of Baltimore, was walking in one of the northbound lanes when he was struck by a large SUV.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 301 reopened around 3 a.m. Sunday following a collision reconstruction.

The driver was not detained or arrested. Any charges would be determined by the State’s Attorney’s office at a later date.

“Citizens are reminded that pedestrians should be sure to wear clothing or other accessories that are brightly colored or reflective for safety, especially when walking or running along roadways during hours of darkness,” police said. “Also, pedestrians should utilize crosswalks when available to cross roadways, and always adhere to all crossing signals.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

