202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Baltimore man struck, killed…

Baltimore man struck, killed by vehicle in Upper Marlboro

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews May 26, 2019 5:40 am 05/26/2019 05:40am
63 Shares

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Saturday evening.

An investigation into the fatal collision in the area of U.S. 301 at Md. 4 just after 11 p.m. Saturday found that Jewell Reid, 20, of Baltimore, was walking in one of the northbound lanes when he was struck by a large SUV.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 301 reopened around 3 a.m. Sunday following a collision reconstruction.

The driver was not detained or arrested. Any charges would be determined by the State’s Attorney’s office at a later date.

“Citizens are reminded that pedestrians should be sure to wear clothing or other accessories that are brightly colored or reflective for safety, especially when walking or running along roadways during hours of darkness,” police said. “Also, pedestrians should utilize crosswalks when available to cross roadways, and always adhere to all crossing signals.”

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are asked to contact the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

This article has been updated to reflect the latest information provided by Maryland State Police.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alejandro alvarez collision crash Local News Maryland News pedestrian Prince George's County, MD News upper marlboro Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best summer shopping days for 2019

Missed out on Memorial Day sales? Labor Day in September not soon enough? There are plenty of times this summer to snag deals from retailers' annual sales and other minor shopping holidays.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!