Police ID pedestrian struck, killed by dump truck in Prince George’s Co.

Police have identified the pedestrian who died after he was struck by a dump truck Wednesday morning in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Britt Ray, 37, of no fixed address, was killed in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue while he was in the roadway on the overpass, trying to cross traffic, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responded to the area around 9:20 a.m. for a crash with a dump truck and a pedestrian. The driver stayed on the scene.

Police said the driver of the dump truck had just come off the 295 ramp and was on the overpass ready to go north on Kenilworth Avenue. Ray was trying to cross when he was hit, and police said he was not in a crosswalk.

