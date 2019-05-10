202
DC man who escaped arrest captured at Maryland motel

May 10, 2019
A man wanted for felony parole violation in D.C. has been taken into custody without incident Friday following a chase on Wednesday.

Victor Charles Johnson, 29, of D.C., was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force just after 7 a.m. on Friday at a Motel 6 in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Wednesday, a member of the task force spotted Johnson around 2 p.m. in D.C. and tried to arrest him. Johnson fled down New York Avenue, driving erratically, before rear-ending a person’s car near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway exit ramp on U.S. 50.

Johnson then jumped out of his vehicle and continued to evade arrest on foot, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The person who was in the vehicle Johnson rear-ended was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening and then taken to a nearby medical facility, the Marshals Service said.

