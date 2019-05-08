Search ongoing: Man wanted for parole violation escaped arrest in DC

Authorities from Prince George's County and D.C. police are assisting in the ongoing manhunt for Victor Charles Johnson.

A man wanted for felony parole violation in D.C. narrowly avoided capture after a chase from D.C. into Maryland on Wednesday.

Victor Charles Johnson, 29, of D.C., is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

A member of the task force spotted Johnson around 2 p.m. in D.C. and tried to arrest him. Johnson fled down New York Avenue, driving erratically, before rear-ending a person’s car near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway exit ramp on Route 50.

Johnson then jumped out of his vehicle and continued to evade arrest on foot, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnson was last seen wearing a grey New Balance shirt, blue sweatpants and a jean jacket, the Marshals Service said. He also has an alias: Victor Jackson. He apparently has a history of drug and weapons offenses.

A $2,500 reward for information that leads to Johnson’s capture has been posted, according to the Marshals Service.

The person who was in the vehicle Johnson rear-ended was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening and then taken to a nearby medical facility, the Marshals Service said.

