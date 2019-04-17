202
Md. woman arrested after Temple Hills stabbing of ex-boyfriend

A New Carrollton, Maryland, woman was arrested Monday and faces attempted first- and second-degree murder charges after she stabbed her ex-boyfriend and took his phone.

On Sunday, Dajah Hargrove, of the 5200 block of 85th Avenue, allegedly drove to the 5900 block of Fisher Road in Temple Hills where she stabbed the victim twice, took his phone and fled the scene.

Hargrove was served a restraining order against him on April 10 in Prince George’s County. According to the county’s sheriff’s office, the order was sent to D.C., where the victim lived, for service.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police have not released his identity.

Police found Hargrove at her home. One of her relatives told police she was inside.

Hargrove was taken into custody and transported to county police detectives. She also faces first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and theft charges.

