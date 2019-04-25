202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man shot earlier this…

Man shot earlier this week in Prince George’s Co. now dead

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim April 25, 2019 7:09 pm 04/25/2019 07:09pm
Share

A man who was shot earlier this week in Landover, Maryland, has now died, police said Thursday.

Prince George’s County police have identified him as Tauron Williamson, 23, of Oxon Hill.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Williamson and another man were found with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Williamson died early Thursday morning. There was not an update on how the other man was doing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 301-772-4925, or submit a tip anonymously online.

Below is a map of the area where the men were found with gunshot wounds.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime landover Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News shooting
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

DINOSAURS COME TO LIFE AT NATIONAL ZOO

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!