Man shot earlier this week in Prince George’s Co. now dead

The 23-year-old man shot earlier this week in Landover, Maryland, has died Thursday, Prince George's County police said.

A man who was shot earlier this week in Landover, Maryland, has now died, police said Thursday.

Prince George’s County police have identified him as Tauron Williamson, 23, of Oxon Hill.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, Williamson and another man were found with gunshot wounds outside an apartment building in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Williamson died early Thursday morning. There was not an update on how the other man was doing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call 301-772-4925, or submit a tip anonymously online.

Below is a map of the area where the men were found with gunshot wounds.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.