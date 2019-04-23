Fire injures 4 and displaces dozens in Prince George’s Co.; police investigate shootings, stabbings

Two people were shot, two others stabbed and dozens of families were forced from their homes by an apartment fire raging in the Landover area on the same night.

Law enforcement and fire officials were busy in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where a large fire, double shooting and double stabbing all occurred within miles of each other from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Two people were shot, two others stabbed and dozens of families were forced from their homes by an apartment fire raging in the Landover area on the same night:

Landover Hills apartment partially collapses in two-alarm fire

A two-alarm inferno burned through a Landover Hills apartment complex early Tuesday morning, displacing the building’s residents and causing a partial collapse.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said crews responded to a fire at a three-story, garden style apartment building at 3933 Warner Ave. in Landover Hills.

Footage broadcast by NBC Washington showed fire engulfing multiple units on a northern corner of the building. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m., and was declared extinguished one hour later.

A third floor resident told WTOP’s Melissa Howell he woke up to thick smoke in his apartment, and had to scale down from the balcony with his wife and child after the fire had overwhelmed the stairwell.

“The fire is coming, if we stay, we’ll die,” he recalled telling his wife, clutching his 9-month-old baby as neighbors attempted to help from below.

Twenty six occupants were accounted for, Brady said, including a family of four previously feared missing. “PGFD is confident all occupants escaped the blaze safely,” the agency tweeted.

Red Cross volunteers were dispatched to assist displaced residents.

Though an investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning into the nature of the fire, Brady said a door left open near the fire’s origin may have contributed to its rapid spread.

“What we believe occurred is, for whatever reason, the door to their apartment remained open (as they exited the building), allowing all that fire and smoke up into the interior stairwell, preventing the egress of anybody on the upper floors,” Brady said.

“They retreated to their balconies and either jumped, or got down somehow to safety outside.”

Three firefighters were transported to an area hospital with minor burns. One resident was also taken to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The Landover Hills fire came a day after another apartment blaze left one person dead and two buildings uninhabitable in Centreville, Virginia, displacing 30 residents.

4 injured in violent night across Prince George’s County

Four people were injured across two incidents only minutes apart in Landover on Monday evening.

Prince George’s County police said two people were shot near the Landover Metro station around 9 p.m. Monday.

Minutes later, two others were stabbed only a few miles away in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Landover Hills.

There was no word on suspects as of Monday morning. It remained unclear how serious the four injuries were.

Below is a map of the three incidents:

WTOP’s Melissa Howell reported from Landover Hills, Maryland. WTOP’s Teddy Gelman also contributed to this report.

