1 dead, buildings uninhabitable after Centreville fire

"There was fire on all three floors and up to the roof," said Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tracey Reed. "We had a heavy volume of fire when we arrived on the scene."

One person is dead and two buildings are uninhabitable after a blaze tore through an apartment complex in Centreville, Virginia early Monday morning.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Monday. Neighbors called 911 and banged on doors in three-floor garden style apartments in the 13600 block of Bent Tree Circle.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Capt. Tracey Reed said the fire was extinguished quickly, but water continued to be sprayed on hot spots until around 5 a.m. The scene has cleared, though some investigators remain.

Two six-unit buildings are uninhabitable, as is one unit from a third building.

It remains unclear where the deceased resident was found, having been located during the initial search as firefighters simultaneously worked to extinguish the fire and search for trapped residents.

While most inhabitants safely escaped the flames, firefighters forced entry into one unit, where they found a resident walking inside the smoke-filled apartment.

“It’s not clear if they were disoriented by smoke, or why they couldn’t get out, but they were escorted out of the building,” Reed said.

Fire investigators and police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire. Initial findings did not indicate a suspicious cause, Reed said.

