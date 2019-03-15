Prince George’s Co. police seek info on man killed near Lake Artemesia

Prince George's County police need information in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday near a lake in Berwyn Heights, Maryland.

A person walking near Lake Artemesia found the body of 22-year-old Hector Diaz-Urritia around 1:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe that this was not a random crime. Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the victim was found.

