Police arrest suspect in death of man found near Prince George’s Co. lake

Abigail Constantino

July 5, 2019, 9:25 PM

A Greenbelt, Maryland, man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a man who was found near Lake Artemesia in Prince George’s County.

A person walking near the lake in Berwyn Heights found the body of 22-year-old Hector Diaz-Urritia on March 14.

He had trauma in his upper body and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believed that the killing was not random.

They arrested Jose Landeverde, 22, on Friday. He faces charges of first- and second-degree murder. He is being held on a no-bond status.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Diaz-Urritia and Landeverde are members of a gang, and the killing was gang-related, a news release said.

Anyone with information about the case should call 301-772-4925.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

