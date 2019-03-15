Police: Man arrested for trying to kidnap 7-year-old girl playing in her yard

A man has been arrested and charged after attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl in Laurel, Maryland, Prince George's County police said.

Bernard Alexander III, 38, has been charged with attempted kidnapping and other related charges.

The incident happened on March 14 at around 6:30 p.m. The girl told police that Alexander walked up to her as she was playing in her front yard and showed her some pictures on his phone.

He then took the girl’s hand and led her away from the yard, Prince George’s County police said.

Neighborhood children began yelling, drawing the attention of the girl’s father who began chasing Alexander.

The suspect dropped the girl’s hand and began running. Her father caught up to Alexander and held him until police arrived.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact police by calling 301-699-2602 or online.

