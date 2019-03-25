Gunman sought after fatal Md. shooting that caused school lockdowns

Prince George's County police are looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon in District Heights, Maryland.

It occurred in the 5200 block of Daventry Terrace around 1:40 p.m.

“What we know now is one group came to see another group at the residence, and these two groups are known to each other,” said police Cpl. Kyndle Johnson. “There was a confrontation at the house for reasons that remain under investigation.”

One man was gravely wounded and died hours later; a woman was wounded in an extremity.

Witnesses had told authorities that the shooter had retreated into a house and never came out, so it was treated as a barricade situation, Johnson said.

Residents of the Royal Plaza Townhomes were asked to shelter in place during an hourslong search. Nearby Suitland High School and Drew-Freeman Middle School were on lockdown as well.

A description of the suspect has yet to be released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or phone 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

WTOP’s Teta Alim and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

