They’re trying to help you: Slow down for road crews filling potholes

LARGO, Md. — Another round of snow could be coming to the D.C. region next week, and wet freezing temperatures spawn potholes, so road crews are busy patching problems before they grow.
“We actually have been filling (potholes) throughout the season, but now we’re doing what we call our ‘blitz,’ because the weather is cooperating and this is a wonderful opportunity for us to be out here,” said Paulette Jones, of the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation.
The county fills 16,000 potholes a year on average, Jones said.