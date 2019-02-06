Pothole Patrol: How to report potholes in the area

The first major snow storm of the season is over, but the damage to roads and highways has only begun.
WASHINGTON — In the days and weeks ahead, potholes will bloom on area roads as predictably as flowers in spring. Driving into a pothole can cause a blown tire, a bent wheel rim or worse yet, damage to the car’s suspension system.
Many motorists may be unaware that they can submit pothole damage claims to the government agency responsible for maintaining the road and thus obligated to fill the potholes.
The rain and snow, changing temperatures and salt all contribute to the creation of potholes.
Damage from potholes on Virginia state roads are handled by VDOT’s customer service center, which can be reached at 800-367-7623 or online.
Damage claims in Maryland are filed with the Claims Department at the Maryland Treasurer’s Office. The number 410-260-7684 or 800-942-0162. The office can also be contacted online.
But if the pothole is not on a state road, the motorist would have to contact the individual county’s department of Public Works or Transportation.
Claims for pothole damage on D.C. streets are filed with the Office of Risk Management.
Read more about government claims for pothole damage here.
To report a pothole:
- D.C.: Call 311, email potholepalooza@dc.gov or tweet to @ddotdc
- Maryland State Highway Administration: Report online
- Virginia Department of Transportation: Report online or call: 800-367-7623
- Alexandria, Virginia: Report online or call 703-746-4488
- Arlington, Virginia: Report online
- Howard County, Maryland: Email highway@howardcountymd.gov
- Anne Arundel County, Maryland: Report online or call 410-222-7045
- Calvert County, Maryland: Email public.works@co.cal.md.us or call 410-535-0905 or 410-535-0906
- Charles County, Maryland: Call 800-595-7623
- Fairfax City, Virginia: Email WeCare@fairfaxva.gov or call 703-385-7810
- Fairfax County/Northern Virginia: Visit the potholes page
- Frederick County, Maryland: Report online, email OHighOpsEmail@FrederickCountyMD.gov or call 301-600-1564
- Montgomery County, Maryland: Report online
- Prince George’s County, Maryland: Visit the potholes page
- St. Mary’s County, Maryland: Report online or call 301-863-8400
- Other Md. Jurisdictions
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.