Teen struck by MARC train in Laurel

WASHINGTON — A teenager was struck by a MARC train Monday evening, sending him to the hospital with severe injuries and suspending service on the Camden Line.

The teenager, initially reported dead, was struck on the tracks near Laurel, leaving Camden Line service suspended between the Laurel and Muirkirk stations. EMS transported the teen to a local trauma center “severely injured but alive.”

The accident comes less than 24 hours after a man was hit and killed by a Penn Line train north of Bowie.

