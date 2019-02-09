Prince George’s Co. police investigate fatal Suitland shooting

Prince George's County police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. in an apartment building in Suitland. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

WASHINGTON — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a shooting in Suitland, Maryland, that left a man dead Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. in an apartment building on the 3400 block of Parkway Terrace Drive.

Responders found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or test “PGPD plus their message” to 274637.

Below is a map where the shooting took place.

