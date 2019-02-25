Pedestrian dies after being struck by a MARC train in Bowie

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Prince George's County police received a call about a person who had been struck by a MARC train just after the Bowie State University stop.

Around 8:30 p.m., Prince George’s County police received a call about a person who had been hit by a MARC train just after the Bowie State University stop.

The Penn Line train, MARC 694, which left Union Station in D.C. at 7:30 p.m. terminated service after the incident.

At least four commuter trains and one Acela had been held for the investigation.

Maryland transit tweeted that it worked with Prince George’s and Anne Arundel County police to have a train from Baltimore come down to transfer passengers on MARC Penn 694 to another train to head north.

Prince George’s County police are working to determine the cause of the incident.

