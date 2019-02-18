202
Multivehicle crash on US Route 301 in Brandywine causes delays

By Reem Nadeem February 18, 2019 1:47 pm 02/18/2019 01:47pm
All southbound lanes on U.S. Route 301 have reopened after a crash involving multiple, overturned vehicles stopped traffic in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Monday.

All lanes reopened around 1:40 p.m., but some delays persist.

All lanes reopened around 1:40 p.m., but some delays persist.

The crash happened between Chadds Ford Drive and the Md. Route 5 merge.

Callers who said they witnessed the crash told WTOP’s Traffic Center that vehicles were overturned, and there were serious injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

This is a developing story.

