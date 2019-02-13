Bus driver rescued in crash on Md. Route 5, traffic delays continue

Firefighters have rescued the driver of a commuter bus that crashed in Prince George's County Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Firefighters have rescued the driver of a commuter bus that crashed on Md. Route 5/Branch Avenue near Surratts Road in Prince George’s County Wednesday morning.

The crash trapped the driver and the extrication was challenging, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said. The driver was removed and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Branch Avenue at Surratts Rd in #ClintonMD a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a bus off the road, driver had to be extricated but appears ok, expect lengthy cleanup, use Brandywine Rd to avoid #breakingnews @First4Traffic @nbcwashington @PGFDPIO pic.twitter.com/fqh7CnR4CZ — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) February 13, 2019

No one else was injured in the crash or on the bus, according to the Prince George’s County fire department.

Md. Route 5 is now open but drivers should expect delays during their morning commute.

All northbound traffic had been stopped previously. Below is a map of the area of the crash.

WTOP’s Ana Srikanth contributed to this report.

