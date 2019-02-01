1 dead in 3-car crash in Prince George’s Co.

A three vehicle crash in Prince George's County left one person dead on Friday evening and closed Crain Highway for several hours.

WASHINGTON — A three vehicle crash in Prince George’s County left one person dead Friday evening and closed Crain Highway for several hours.

According to Maryland Sate Police, 59-year-old Ramon Martinez was attempting to make a left across the northbound lane of Crain highway but did not yield to oncoming traffic.

A driver in a Mercedes SUV struck Martinez’s car as he was crossing, and both vehicles were disabled in the crash. A gray Jeep Cherokee then struck Martinez’s passenger side door. Emergency personnel declared Martinez dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Crain Highway at Old Central Avenue in Upper Marlboro.

Police say they will be conducting a detailed crash reconstruction. The road was closed for several hours for the initial investigation.

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misreported the day of the accident. The story has been corrected.

