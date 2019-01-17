Van driver crashes into Adelphi furniture store

Prince George's County police are working to figure out what happened after a driver in a van drove into a furniture store in Adelphi, Maryland.
Police say the van crashed into Price Busters Discount Furniture on University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Thursday.
There was a significant amount of damage inside the store but no one was injured.
