Van driver crashes into Adelphi furniture store

By Teddy Gelman January 17, 2019 8:54 am 01/17/2019 08:54am
WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are working to figure out what happened after a driver in a van drove into a furniture store in Adelphi, Maryland.

Police say the van crashed into Price Busters Discount Furniture on University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Thursday.

There was a significant amount of damage inside the store but no one was injured.

adelphi Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police Teddy Gelman
