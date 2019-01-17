Van driver crashes into Adelphi furniture store

Prince George's County police are working to figure out what happened after a driver in a van drove into a furniture store in Adelphi, Maryland.

Police say the van crashed into Price Busters Discount Furniture on University Boulevard around 3 a.m. Thursday.

There was a significant amount of damage inside the store but no one was injured.

CARAVAN CRASHES INTO PRICE BUSTER FURNITURE- Police are investigating an accident this morning that sent the Dodge Caravan into the Price Buster Furniture store at 2101 University Blvd in Adelphi, Md around 11:30 p.m. That's the old Frank's Hardware! NEWS PHOTOS: TOM YEATMAN pic.twitter.com/O31icnV5dj — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) January 17, 2019

