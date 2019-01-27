Blaze rips through Prince George’s Co. recycling center, causing $8M in damage

A two-alarm fire that broke out at a Prince George's County recycling center Saturday evening caused a partial building collapse and an estimated $8 million in damage.

A fire ravages a recycling center in Cheverly, Maryland, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (Courtesy @BHVFD14 via Twitter)

A two-alarm fire that broke out at a Prince George's County recycling center Saturday evening caused a partial building collapse and an estimated $8 million in damage.

WASHINGTON — A two-alarm fire that broke out at a Prince George’s County recycling center Saturday evening caused a partial building collapse and an estimated $8 million in damage, officials said.

The blaze was one of two fires that Prince George’s County firefighters responded to around the same time Saturday evening.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland, down the street from the Metro station.

It took several hours for firefighters to get the fire under control and the “deep seated” fire continued to burn and smolder through the night, Prince George’s County Fire EMS spokesman Mike Brady said in a tweet.

Smoke and smoldering remnants of the fire still hung in the air Sunday morning throughout Cheverly.

U/D Columbia Park Road. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the night into Sunday morning. Deep seated fire continues to burn and smolder. No injuires on this incident. Cause is undetermined for now with investigation remains open and on-going. pic.twitter.com/YSl9tKmzQI — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) January 27, 2019

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. There were no reported injuries of anyone inside the building.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze. Fire crews remain on the scene Sunday.

Shortly after the fire at the recycling center broke out, firefighters responded to a nearby house fire at which another firefighter suffered minor burn injuries. Bowie police detained a man at the scene of that house fire to talk about what led to the fire.

WTOP’s John Domen and Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.