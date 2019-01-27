202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Blaze rips through Prince…

Blaze rips through Prince George’s Co. recycling center, causing $8M in damage

By Abigail Constantino January 27, 2019 11:30 am 01/27/2019 11:30am
7 Shares

A two-alarm fire that broke out at a Prince George's County recycling center Saturday evening caused a partial building collapse and an estimated $8 million in damage.

WASHINGTON — A two-alarm fire that broke out at a Prince George’s County recycling center Saturday evening caused a partial building collapse and an estimated $8 million in damage, officials said.

The blaze was one of two fires that Prince George’s County firefighters responded to around the same time Saturday evening.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 6:30 p.m. to the 5600 block of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland, down the street from the Metro station.

It took several hours for firefighters to get the fire under control and the “deep seated” fire continued to burn and smolder through the night, Prince George’s County Fire EMS spokesman Mike Brady said in a tweet.

Smoke and smoldering remnants of the fire still hung in the air Sunday morning throughout Cheverly.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. There were no reported injuries of anyone inside the building.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the blaze. Fire crews remain on the scene Sunday.

Shortly after the fire at the recycling center broke out, firefighters responded to a nearby house fire at which another firefighter suffered minor burn injuries. Bowie police detained a man at the scene of that house fire to talk about what led to the fire.

WTOP’s John Domen and Jack Moore contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
cheverly fire Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News recycling center
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Today in History: Jan. 29
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods