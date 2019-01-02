Charles Co. school resource officer found dead in car on Md. 210

Prince George's County police responded to Route 210 in Acoceek around 12 a.m. and found Cpl. Patrick "P.J." Mann, a Charles County officer, dead inside his car.

WASHINGTON — Prince George’s County police are investigating two separate incidents on Indian Head Highway Friday morning — one of which left a Charles County school resource officer dead in his personal vehicle.

According to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release, an autopsy found that Mann died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, just before his car ran off the roadway.

Mann was a school resource officer assigned to St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland.

Police initially told WTOP the officer was found dead in a police cruiser.

Prince George’s County police are investigating his death.

As police shut down the highway to investigate the Mann’s death, another officer was hurt when his cruiser was hit by another car. That officer was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation closed lanes in both directions, with the northbound lanes reopening first. The southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway reopened around 5:30 a.m.

