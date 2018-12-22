202.5
Prince George’s Co. police officers released from suspension after party shooting

By Abigail Constantino December 22, 2018 10:44 pm 12/22/2018 10:44pm
WASHINGTON — Eight of 11 Prince George’s County police officers have been reinstated after being suspended following a shooting at a party.

Police Chief Hank Stawinski said in a news release that he’s “committed to transparency and accountability,” which is why he’s informing the community on the status of the investigation.

The shooting happened on Dec. 15 around 9:45 p.m. Off-duty officers were at a holiday party at a house in Brandywine, Maryland.

One officer was handling a privately owned gun when it discharged and the officer was hit in the hand. The bullet ricocheted and grazed another officer in the leg, police said.

Eleven off-duty officers who were at the house were suspended as a result of the investigation. Four of those officers were released from suspension on Tuesday, and another four were reinstated on Friday. Three are still suspended — two assigned to the Emergency Services Team and one to the Bureau of Investigation.

 

