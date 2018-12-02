11 Prince George’s Co. officers suspended after shooting wounds 2 at police party

11 officers are suspended as the Prince George's County Police Department pieces together what caused a handgun to unintentionally go off at a party Saturday.

WASHINGTON — It was supposed to be a holiday party among work friends, but Prince George’s County police say the party of off-duty officers ended with gunshots.

Eleven Prince George’s County officers are suspended as the department’s Internal Affairs Special Investigation Response team pieces together what caused a handgun to unintentionally go off at a party Saturday.

Officers responded to a home in Brandywine, Maryland, to find two of their colleagues suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

At some point during the party, a privately owned handgun went off, striking one officer in the hand and injuring the other in the leg by ricochet, police said. Both were taken to the hospital and released early the next day.

The officers will remain suspended while the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

