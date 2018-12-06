202.5
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police identify Seat Pleasant…

Police identify Seat Pleasant store shooting victim, say he was shoplifting

By Rick Massimo December 6, 2018 4:47 pm 12/06/2018 04:47pm
3 Shares
Around 2:19 p.m. Wednesday, Seat Pleasant Police Chief Devan Martin said, officers responded to a shooting inside the Discount Mart, at 401 Eastern Avenue, near the D.C. border. (Courtesy Seat Pleasant police via Twitter)

WASHINGTON — The man who was killed in a store in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, on Wednesday had shoplifted from the store, was unarmed and was assaulting a security officer who had confronted him, the police said Thursday.

The Prince George’s County police, who are investigating the shooting, identified the victim as Joseph Dance, 49, of Riverdale. He was found in the Discount Mart on Eastern Avenue, near the D.C. border, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the police said. He died later at a hospital.

The police said Thursday that Dance had been shot by a store worker who was a licensed special police officer who had a permit to carry a gun. The police said the worker confronted Dance because he had shoplifted several items, and shot him after Dance punched and assaulted the special officer several times.

Related Stories

Dance was not armed, the police said, and the worker’s badge was visible. He hasn’t been charged.

The police added that the entire incident was captured on store video.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
discount mart Joseph Dance Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News seat pleasant
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top 25 Christmas Movies

Which movies and TV specials should you watch this holiday season?

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500